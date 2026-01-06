Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 6th January, 20:00 UK time

Rangers are expected to sense blood following their 3-1 win over bitter rivals Celtic at the weekend. It was one of their best performances of the season in the second half, but Danny Rohl will know had Celtic taken their first half chances then the game would have been out of sight.

The result also spelled the end of Wilfried Nancy’s time as Celtic boss, with the Frenchman sacked.

For the first time in years Celtic, who have dominated the Scottish football scene, look vulnerable. Even though Martin O’Neill is back in interim charge, Rohl will smell blood and the question is whether a Rangers side that doubts have been cast over have what it takes to take advantage.

Rangers also have Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts to tackle and there is a six-point gap between the two teams at present, but with games coming thick and fast, the tide could easily turn and there might be a few plot twists on the way.

For Rangers to continue with their upwards trend, a tough hurdle now needs to be crossed in the form of Aberdeen. The Dons have also been undergoing challenges of their own and have just taken the tough decision to sack under-performing boss Jimmy Thelin.

The rosy start that the 47-year-old enjoyed at the club did not last long and now they have to look beyond the Swedish boss to get the season up and running following a four-game winless run.

The job for interim manager Peter Leven and his permanent successor will be simple. Get them into the top-six before the split happens so that they can compete for a European spot come the end of the season.

While on paper, Rohl’s team appear to have more firepower in their arsenal, midweek games often have a knack of churning out surprises.

There could also be a new manager bounce for the visitors, which could help them get a result in their favour.

Predicted Lineups

Rangers Aberdeen Butland Mitov Tavernier Lobban Fernandez Milne Sterling Knoester Meghoma Shinnie Raskin Armstrong Diomande Polvara Aasgaard Keskinen Gassama Karlsson Miovski Bilalovic Moore Lazetic Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Rangers: WWWLW

Aberdeen: LLDLW

Key Men

Rangers

Rangers manager Rohl knows well that there cannot be a better time to hit at Aberdeen. They have just lost their manager and arrive having lost four of their last five matches.

The Gers will try to get a sparkling start on the night and that can be given to them by none other than their striker Bojan Miovski.

The former Aberdeen man could find additional motivation to score against his former team and could also prove Gordon Dalziel’s prediction that Rangers do not play according to his strengths, wrong.

He has three goals to his name and the brace Youssef Chermiti scored the other day, could serve as a further instigator.

Another important player for the home team will be Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore, who has changed the opinion about him from former star Andy Halliday.

He was also on the scoresheet against Celtic and will have his confidence boosted after the standout performance against the defending champions.

Aberdeen

One of the reasons behind Aberdeen’s recent struggles is their misfiring strikers. Out of the three strikers who have led the line for the Dons, Marko Lazetic has scored the most but that figure is also merely four.

The 21-year-old is the culmination of Aberdeen’s prolonged pursuit, which started in January last year.

If he manages to score, the Dons are expected to set cat amongst the pigeons for their mighty Glasgow opponents.

They will also put faith in their defence to stall the Rangers attack and for that to happen, their veteran skipper Graeme Shinnie will have a key role to perform.

Standing on the outer part of the four-man defence, he can help foil Rangers’ wing play, not allowing Miovski to capitalise on opportunities.

Result Competition Rangers 4-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership Aberdeen 2-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 3-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Recent form, as well as head-to-head record, will keep Rangers on the front foot. They know that they can manufacture results even when they are not particularly good.

Rohl has ensured that the Gers show character and that has found reflection in matches, at least domestically.

Though Aberdeen are not new as opponents, they are expected to have at least some freshness in the starting line-up given that they will be under a new manager.

The formation might change, but the strategy could be the same and that is to make sure that they are defensively solid before showing sharpness in attack.

And it is that strategy that Rangers could exploit.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Rangers 2-0 Aberdeen

Where To Watch?

Rangers vs Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership will be live in the UK on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports UHDR for a 20:00 UK time kick off.