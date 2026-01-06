Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his West Ham lineup vs Nottingham Forest this evening for what is a key Premier League clash at the London Stadium for the Hammers.

Following a loss away at Wolves last time out, Nuno’s job is now hanging by a thread and defeat against Nottingham Forest tonight could well spell the end for the Portuguese.

He admits that West Ham are conceding early goals, which is a concern, and the Hammers will need to put that right tonight or give themselves a mountain to climb.

Some may feel for Nuno given he was brought in after a poor summer transfer window for West Ham, but he has failed to inspire any new manager bounce effect.

While there is sympathy for Nuno from some quarters, Richard Keys admitted recently he does not feel too much sympathy for the West Ham fans.

Keys believes they helped to drive David Moyes out of the club and as such the Hammers are now reverting to largely the norm.

West Ham’s last win came back in early November when they edged out Burnley 3-2 at the London Stadium and they head into this evening’s game sitting four points behind Nottingham Forest in the Premier League table.

Sean Dyche’s side arrive on the back of four consecutive defeats, with the manager’s early impact now having worn off to some extent.

Alphonse Areola is in goal in the West Ham lineup vs Nottingham Forest this evening, while in defence, Nuno goes with Kyle Walker-Peters, Jean-Clair Todibo, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Ollie Scarles as a four.

In the engine room, the West Ham boss selects Tomas Soucek, Mateus Fernandes and Lucas Paqueta, while Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville support new signing Taty Castellanos.

There are a host of options on the bench for Nuno if he needs to change his West Ham lineup vs Nottingham Forest at any point in the game and they include Max Kilman and Freddie Potts.

West Ham United Lineup vs Nottingham Forest

Areola, Walker-Peters, Todibo, Mavropanos, Scarles, Soucek, Fernandes, Paqueta, Bowen, Summerville, Castellanos

Substitutes: Hermansen, Kilman, Pablo, Rodriguez, Magassa, Potts, Earthy, Kante, Mayers