Tottenham Hotspur were unhappy with Yang Min-hyeok’s lack of game time at Portsmouth and he is now set to join Coventry City for the rest of the campaign, according to journalist Chris Wise.

The South Korean started his career with Gangwon FC, where he made a name for himself as a top prospect for the future.

Spurs identified Yang and quickly paid a fee of around €4m to the South Korean outfit and he came to Tottenham last winter from his home soil.

In the second half of last term, Yang was sent on loan to Championship side QPR and then R’s boss Marti Cifuentes hailed him for his attacking instincts.

Tottenham then sent him on a fresh loan spell, to Portsmouth, in the summer.

However, the teenage winger found it hard to see game time at Fratton Park, as John Mousinho preferred Josh Murphy ahead of him, even though he impressed with his performances during Murphy’s injury absence.

The Pompey boss even hailed him for his performances, stressing why he should feel on top of the world.

However, Yang scored only once following his impressive run in mid-October and now he has left the Fratton Park outfit.

It has been suggested that the Premier League club recalled him from his Portsmouth loan on Monday, as they ‘weren’t content’ with the game time he was getting at Pompey.

He played close to 700 league minutes at Portsmouth and now he is set to join promotion hopefuls Coventry City for the second half of the current campaign.

And it has been suggested that the Sky Blues have promised Spurs to deliver Yang more minutes at the Midlands club.

Frank Lampard’s side have been looking to bring in wingers this month and they were hopeful of securing Romain Esse from Crystal Palace.

But now it looks like Tottenham talent Yang is going to be the new Coventry winger; he scored three league goals for Pompey in the first half of the campaign.

Spurs will hope to see the South Korean play week in week out to help the Sky Blues get to the Premier League by the end of the season.