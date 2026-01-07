Carl Recine/Getty Images

Flamengo would only be able to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham United if the Hammers were to significantly drop their asking price for the midfielder.

The Hammers are in serious trouble this term, as they currently sit third bottom in the Premier League table and are doomed in the view of one former top flight star.

On Tuesday night, West Ham lost 2-1 against Nottingham Forest, who came back to win against the Irons after a first-half Murillo own goal.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s job security at the London Stadium is in danger, as the Portuguese could be sacked soon by the West Ham board.

The Premier League strugglers have spent heavily early in the January transfer window, with Pablo Felipe and Taty Castellanos brought in to bolster the frontline.

All eyes are also very much on whether players start to look from an escape route from the London Stadium and Paqueta retains admirers.

Back in the summer window, West Ham lost Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur and Paqueta had genuine transfer interest.

Club Years Flamengo 2016-2019 AC Milan 2019-2020 Lyon 2020-2022 West Ham United 2022- Lucas Paqueta’s career history

Fellow Premier League club Aston Villa looked close to landing the Brazil attacking midfielder, but West Ham did not let another creative star go.

West Ham are currently seven points below the safe zone and he could be tempted to jump off a sinking ship mid-season, as his former club, Flamengo, are keen.

However, the path is not straightaway for the Brazilian Serie A club, as according to Brazilian journalist Bruno Lemos, unless West Ham lower their asking price, Flamengo cannot afford Paqueta.

The 28-year-old’s contract runs until the summer of 2027 at the London Stadium, with an option to extend it for another year.

West Ham paid a hefty £50m package for the Brazil star and he has played close to 150 games for them, winning the Conference League.

He has scored four Premier League goals for the Hammers this season and Nuno is not likely to want to lose him now.

Now it remains to be seen whether Flamengo will be able to make an offer close to their desired price tag for Paqueta.