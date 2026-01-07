George Wood/Getty Images

La Liga club Valencia tried to sign out-of-favour Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, with goalkeeper coach Marcos Abad calling him, and the Frenchman considered the ‘preferred candidate’ to come in.

The Whites signed the French goalkeeper more than five years ago from French club Lorient, when he was very highly rated.

Meslier played at multiple youth levels for the France national team and became their first-choice custodian soon after he joined them.

The 25-year-old has more than 200 Leeds appearances under his belt and quickly made a name for himself in England, even making Manchester United consider him as David de Gea’s successor.

Meslier though started to make errors in the Premier League and despite being expected to leave when the club were relegated, he stayed put.

Even though Leeds won the Championship last season, Meslier made some fatal mistakes, and the Whites decided to sign a new goalkeeper in the shape of Lucas Perri.

The Brazilian has been their first-choice, with Karl Darlow being the back-up option; Meslier does not appear to be part of Daniel Farke’s plans at Elland Road.

The German, though, did make it clear recently that he is not actively looking to part ways with the ex-France youth international this month.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Meslier has foreign transfer interest in him in the transfer window, with Valencia trying to sign him.

According to Spanish programme Tribuna Deportiva, the Mestalla outfit made an attempt to sign Meslier from Leeds a few weeks ago.

It has been suggested that the La Liga club’s goalkeeper coach, Abad, ‘personally contacted’ Meslier to convince him to make the move.

Stole Dimitrievski, who is Julen Agirrezabala’s backup at Carlos Corberan’s side, is currently injured, and they tried to bring in Meslier to fill in as the second-choice custodian.

Valencia wanted to sign Meslier, who was their ‘preferred candidate’, on a free transfer.

Multiple European clubs were also keen on the French shot-stopper in the summer window, but no move took place.

Meslier’s contract expires at the end of the season and all eyes will be on whether he does exit Leeds this month.

It remains to be seen if Valencia or any other club will look to make a move for the Frenchman this month, as Meslier could be tempted to leave to clock regular game time.

He is yet to play a single minute of football this term.