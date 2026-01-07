Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Leeds United attacker Noah Okafor has revealed he had a good feeling about boss Daniel Farke when he first talked to him, stressing that the German gives him a lot of freedom on the pitch.

The Whites signed some key forwards in the summer transfer window and Swiss international Okafor was one of them.

He joined Leeds from Serie A giants AC Milan on a four-year deal, though the Rossoneri were initially reluctant to sell him to the Whites.

And the 25-year-old versatile attacker made Leeds very happy with his initial performances, and has become a regular for Farke in the top flight.

Even though he is primarily a winger, the new front two formation and fitness issues of Luka Nmecha have seen the Swiss play alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a striker.

One Leeds legend stressed that Okafor is not fully comfortable as a striker, but his performances up top have been effective, as the Whites have not been beaten in their last seven league games.

Okafor is enjoying life under Farke.

The Switzerland forward hailed the Whites boss as one of the best coaches he has ever played under, insisting that the German is very clear about the type of football he wants to play.

Club Country FC Basel Switzerland Red Bull Salzburg Austria AC Milan Italy Napoli Italy Leeds United England Clubs Noah Okafor has played for

Okafor admitted that when he spoke to Farke for the first time, he had a very good feeling, and the Swiss stressed that he plays with a lot of freedom because the Leeds boss allows him to do so.

“[Farke] is really a good coach, he is so clear in what he wants, how he wants to play”, the Whites forward said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“From the first day, I had a good feeling when he spoke to me.

“He gave me the freedom on the pitch, sometimes he wants small details.

“Yes, I think he is a top coach and for me one of the best coaches I have ever had, because he gave me full confidence back, and he makes me how I am.

“I can be how I really am on the pitch, so for me, that is most important.

“So happy that we are now unbeaten, and that he is the coach of Leeds.”

Okafor will look to keep his performance levels consistently high at Elland Road, as one Premier League star believes that the Leeds man could have a part to play for Switzerland in the upcoming World Cup.

One former White hailed him as a nightmare for defenders, and he will look to trouble Newcastle United’s defenders tonight in a league clash at St. James’ Park.