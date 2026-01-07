Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala’s playing style is different than Ryan Mason’s and he is not sure if West Brom fans would love it, if he got the Baggies job.

West Brom lost 2-1 against Leicester City on Monday in the Championship and have subsequently sacked boss Mason after just seven months in charge.

The former Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach was appointed in the summer in order to lead the Baggies’ promotion charge but failed to deliver on early season promise and left the club 18th in the Championship table.

The loss at the King Power Stadium was West Brom’s tenth successive away loss in the Championship, a dreadful run which was heavily criticised by one former EFL striker.

A comeback win against Swansea City in late November was thought about as a turning point for Mason’s tenure, but six losses in eight games since then proved to be the undoing of the Englishman.

First-team coach James Morrison will take charge of the Baggies on an interim basis as the club hierarchy look for a third permanent boss in the last 12 months.

With Lincoln flying in League One, Skubala has been talked up as a possible appointment.

Former EFL star Clarke suggested that Lincoln boss Skubala would have a difficult time refusing the West Brom job if it was offered to him.

Club Years Leeds United (caretaker) 2023 Lincoln City 2023- Michael Skubala’s managerial career

Clarke however, does not think that Baggies fans would love the style of play under Skubala, who in his view plays more direct and industrious football than Mason.

“It is hard to turn down West Brom I would imagine, if you are a Lincoln City manager”, Clarke said on What The EFL (26:04).

“It is a big old step up.

“I do not think West Brom will go down.

“It would mean a change of style for Baggies fans, I do not know if they would love it.

“He [Skubala] is a bit more direct, he is a little bit more industrial than Ryan Mason.”

Oxford United are another Championship team searching for a boss, but Clarke played down the attractiveness of the job.

“I do not think I would be tempted by Oxford.”

Skubala, who has been in charge of the Imps since November 2023, has enjoyed an impressive season so far as they are second in the League One table.

Lincoln are unbeaten in their last seven games and are on course to return to the second-tier for the first time since 1961.

It remains to be seen if West Brom go for Skubala in their hunt for a permanent boss.