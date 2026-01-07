Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fulham are not interested in Real Betis midfielder Sergi Altimira and suggestions he is wanted at Craven Cottage are wide of the mark, according to journalist Sam Tabuteau.

The Cottagers have been on a good run of form of late, having won three and drawn two of their last five Premier League games.

Fulham’s form has helped them look upwards in the Premier League standings and there are even whispers of a push to try and finish in a European spot.

Marco Silva wants reinforcements this month and have had a bid rejected by PSV Eindhoven for Ricardo Pepi, with a move for the American looking in doubt.

With the jury out on whether Fulham will be able to sign Pepi, a host of other players are being linked with moving to Craven Cottage.

It has been suggested that Fulham want to sign Real Betis midfielder Altimira this month.

The Spaniard has been on the books at Real Betis since 2023 and is able to operate as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder.

Club Years Sabadell 2020-2023 Granollers (loan) 2020-2021 Getafe 2023 Real Betis 2023- Sergi Altimira’s career history

Fulham though are not moving to try to snap up the 24-year-old midfielder this month.

They are currently not pursuing the Real Betis player and it remains to be seen whether there is a change of scenario in the coming days and weeks, while the window is open.

Altimira has been with the Real Betis team since the summer of 2023 and has notched up 90 appearances for them, scoring five goals.

He featured for 23 minutes in Real Betis’ 5-1 defeat at Real Madrid in La Liga earlier this month.

Fulham have four more fixtures to play before the transfer window closes and Silva will be keen for them to come out of the period stronger than they went in if they are to have a chance of pushing for Europe.