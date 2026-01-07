Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Wolves

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup vs Wolves for this evening’s Premier League clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes saw his Everton side beaten 4-2 at home by Brentford last time out in a big blow, especially as it came on the back of an impressive 2-0 win away at Nottingham Forest.

Everton were 4-1 down until an injury time Thierno Barry goal reduced the deficit and added some measure of respectability to the scoreline.

Moyes wants to make additions during this month’s transfer window and Saint-Etienne attacker Zuriko Davitashvili is a player he is keen on.

Even without new players though Moyes will be keen to send Everton on a consistent run to climb the Premier League standings.

Despite sitting in 12th, the congested nature of the Premier League table means Everton are just three points off fifth.

Moyes has confirmed that Charly Alcaraz, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Seamus Coleman and Jarrad Branthwaite all remain out of action.

Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye continue to be away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Everton have met Wolves twice already this season, turning them over 3-2 in the Premier League at Molineux, but then being beaten 2-0 at the same ground in the EFL Cup.

Moyes selects Jordan Pickford in goal in his Everton lineup vs Wolves this evening, while in defence he goes with a four of Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaly Mykolenko.

To try to control the game in midfield, Moyes deploys James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam in the engine room, while further up the pitch Harrison Armstrong, Dwight McNeil and Jack Grealish support Thierno Barry.

Moyes can look towards the bench if he needs to shake up his Everton lineup vs Wolves and his substitutes include Beto and Tyler Dibling.

Everton Lineup vs Wolves

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Iroegbunam, Armstrong, McNeil, Grealish, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, King, Patterson, Beto, Dibling, Rohl, Aznou, Welch, Campbell