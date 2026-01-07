Paul Harding/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has advised Norwich City to dip into the transfer market this month to give Philippe Clement more attacking options.

The Canaries are currently 22nd in the Championship table, occupying a relegation spot and sitting just one point from safety, behind Portsmouth in 21st.

After a disastrous start to the season under Liam Manning, which produced only two wins, Clement was appointed at Carrow Road in mid-November, with the Belgian stressing that rebuilding would take time and that progress would not come overnight.

The 51-year-old has brought stability to a struggling Norwich side, guiding them to four victories and four defeats since taking the reins.

However, the Carrow Road outfit have struggled in front of goal, managing just 28 goals in 26 matches, a record that leaves them 18th in the league for goals per game.

Summer signing Jovon Makama leads Norwich’s attack with nine goals this season, while new arrival Mathias Kvistgaarden has added four goals and an assist.

Josh Sargent, however, has struggled for consistency, with five of his seven goals coming in August, underlining the need for fresh legs up top to boost the Canaries’ goalscoring output.

Parkin raised doubts about whether the current group has enough to change their situation, questioning if the club will look to strengthen again and suggesting that further recruitment may be required.

He indicated that adding a couple of players in attacking areas could be necessary in order to help the team pull themselves away from the bottom of the table.

Parkin said on What The EFL (24:25): “This is just so out of keeping with what they have always been in the Championship and at Carrow Road, which is free scoring and one of the hardest places to go.

“He’s done well steadying the ship, improving them defensively, but I suppose the squad already has quite a number of new signings from the summer that haven’t really hit the ground running.

“Are they going to go into the market again?

“I would suggest they probably do need to recruit a couple in the attacking areas to try and pull themselves away from the bottom.”

Having collected 15 points from their last ten games, Norwich have shown signs of revival under Clement.

Landing the former Rangers and Monaco boss given their situation was viewed as something of a coup for Norwich and they will want to make sure he feels well supported.