George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Newcastle United as he hunts for three points in the Premier League this evening – match preview here.

Farke has Leeds firmly on course to survive in the Premier League and has added a real solidity and fighting spirit about the Whites’ game.

The German’s work has not gone unnoticed amongst the Leeds squad and attacker Noah Okafor has dubbed him a ‘top coach’.

The mentality Leeds have shown could also be crucial as the games come thick and fast, with one former Whites boss believing it is an area where the side have an edge over their relegation rivals.

Leeds are able to welcome Ethan Ampadu back after suspension, but Farke has admitted that Dan James is about two weeks away from coming back into first team training.

The Whites head to face a Newcastle side that have proven a different beast at St James’ Park.

Much in the same way Leeds have relied on Elland Road to provide them with the majority of their points, so have Newcastle relied on St James’ Park.

The two sides met earlier this season at Elland Road and played out a 0-0 draw; all the last three meetings between the sides have ended as draws.

Farke goes with Lucas Perri in goal in his Leeds United lineup vs Newcastle United this evening.

At the back, Leeds deploy a back three of Jaka Bijol, Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon, with James Justin and Gabriel Gudmundsson as wing-backs.

In the centre of the park, Leeds go with Ethan Ampadu, Anton Stach and Ilia Gruev, while Brenden Aaronson supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack.

Farke does have options to bring on from the bench to change his Leeds United lineup vs Newcastle United tonight and they include Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Lineup vs Newcastle United

Perri, Justin, Bijol, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Bornauw, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Okafor, Piroe, Nmecha