Tottenham Hotspur target Souza ‘likes the option’ of playing for Spurs and his club side Santos are waiting for the north London outfit to return with a new bid.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank is looking for reinforcements to be added to the mix this month after sanctioning the sale of Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace.

They have identified the left-back position as an area to invest in and Santos full-back Souza has caught their attention.

Tottenham have already tabled a €10m bid to take the player to England from Brazil, but that bid has been knocked back by Santos, who feel it undervalues Souza.

There are busy days up ahead, though, with the London club set to return with yet another offer which could be almost double the last one, according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos.

There is also fresh encouragement for Tottenham from the player’s end, as Souza ‘likes the option’ of playing for Spurs.

He is pleased with the project that Tottenham have presented and likes the idea of living in London and playing in the Premier League.

Star Destiny Udogie Djed Spence Ben Davies Archie Gray Tottenham Hotspur’s left-back options

The news will be a boost for Spurs as convincing the player will be seen as half the battle.

Now though a fee must be agreed with Santos who are awaiting the new proposal from the Premier League side.

Tottenham have been going through busy days in the January transfer market, having also sanctioned several loans.

Kota Takai has headed to Borussia Monchengladbach, delighting the German club.

Manor Solomon has also been sent out to Fiorentina, where he has vowed to keep the club in Serie A.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get a deal for Souza over the line as, with Ben Davies wanted by Nice, they could soon have one less left-footed option at the club.