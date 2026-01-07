Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Rangers are ‘currently leading the race’ for BK Hacken’s Silas Andersen, with the Ibrox club identifying the midfielder as a ‘top target’.

The Danish midfielder is once again attracting strong interest as the market reopens, having been a sought-after name in the summer with Nottingham Forest and FC Copenhagen both showing interest in the 21-year-old.

Despite that attention, he remained with the Swedish side, where his development has continued to gather momentum, with a strong second half of the year enhancing his reputation after featuring in every Conference League match Hacken played, registering a goal and an assist.

Rangers have now placed the Denmark Under-21 international firmly at the top of their winter wish list and are ‘currently leading the race’ for his signature, according to Danish outlet Bold.

It is suggested that Andersen has been identified by Rangers as a ‘top target’ for this month’s transfer window, as Danny Rohl, who has insisted he wants the club on the front foot in the market, bids to strengthen.

The Gers have ‘made enquiries’ about Andersen and talks have been held.

Rohl has overseen an upturn in domestic form and league victories have lifted Rangers to second spot in the Scottish Premiership standings, three points off Hearts.

Having battled their way back into the title race, the Gers will be eager to bolster their squad with reinforcements capable of seeing them through to the finish line.

Club Years FC Utrecht 2023-2025 BK Hacken 2025- Silas Andersen’s career history

Rohl has admitted that a left-sided defensive addition has been identified as a priority.

The Rangers boss was warned there is no one player in his squad he can truly rely on, but recent performances may well have convinced the German otherwise.

With the transfer window now in full swing, the Ibrox club will continue their mission to freshen up the squad, especially as warnings have already gone out that the team with the strongest window among the title contenders could ultimately take the title.

If they do push ahead with a swoop for Andersen then they could well face competition, while Hacken will demand a substantial fee given they have the midfielder under contract until the end of 2028.