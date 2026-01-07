George Wood/Getty Images

Fulham face competition for Sunderland linked Gabriel Sara, as two Premier League clubs are ‘keeping an eye’ on the Brazilian.

The Black Cats have had a brilliant first half of the season following their return to the big stage of the Premier League.

Sunderland signed a host of new players in the summer window following their Championship playoff victory, and they were an instant success under Regis Le Bris.

They have been looking to add more quality to their engine room and were linked with Lazio’s Matteo Guendouzi, who is closing in on a move to Fenerbahce.

Le Bris’ side, though, are alive for other targets as well, as Galatasaray midfield general Sara is a player they have been widely linked with this month.

The former Norwich City man has no shortage of suitors in this January window, as fellow Premier League club Fulham are also chasing him.

The Cottagers were credited with interest in Real Betis star Sergi Altimira, but now those links have been deemed wide of the mark.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

And now, according to Brazilian journalist Felipe Silva, two unnamed Premier League clubs are ‘keeping an eye’ on the Brazilian midfield star.

It has been suggested that Fulham have made an enquiry about the Brazilian, but are yet to launch an official bid for him.

Galatasaray signed him in the summer of 2024 from Championship outfit Norwich City and they paid around £15.3m for the midfielder.

He has four goals and 12 assists in 70 appearances for the Turkish giants to his name.

Last summer, Premier League outfit West Ham were keen on the 26-year-old, but he stayed put at Galatasaray.

Sara’s contract runs until the summer of 2029 at Galatasaray, and they are unlikely to let him go for anything less than a very good fee.

Whether Fulham will make a move for him in the upcoming days and weeks remains to be seen, while it is also unclear who the other two Premier League sides are and whether one of them is Sunderland.