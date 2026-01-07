Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Martin Keown believes that the FA Cup game at the weekend against QPR may be a dress rehearsal of what is to come at West Ham United for the next few seasons.

The Hammers were once again dismal against a fellow struggling side as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s former team, Nottingham Forest, to slide further down into the relegation zone.

It piled further pressure on the manager, who was claimed to be on the verge of being sacked before the meeting with Forest.

Nuno had both new attacking signings, Pablo Felipe and Taty Castellanos, on the pitch from after the hour mark, but still struggled.

Next up for West Ham is an FA Cup clash against Championship side QPR and Keown believes that such games could be what the Hammers have for the next few seasons.

He insists they ‘look a million miles away’ from a Premier League team.

Analysing West Ham’s dismal performance against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, Keown said on talkSPORT (6th December, 21:59): “West Ham look a million miles from Premier League status.

“They have a game at the weekend against QPR in the FA Cup and it may be a dress rehearsal for what we are going to see for this football club in the next few seasons.

“There are players with their heads hanging very low here and the supporters are giving a lot of stick, running to the exits.

Result Competition QPR 0-0 West Ham Premier League West Ham 2-0 QPR Premier League West Ham 1-1 QPR Premier League Last three West Ham-QPR meetings

“It is a sad night here for West Ham Football Club.”

If Nottingham Forest are now starting to pull away then West Ham may set their sights on catching Leeds United.

However, Leeds legend Nigel Martyn recently suggested that West Ham do not look good enough to overhaul the Whites.

The Hammers board have already started to work towards repairing the squad that has suffered in the first half of the season, having brought in two strikers in Castellanos and Pablo.

West Ham will know that they need much more to have any hope of now avoiding a disastrous relegation into the second tier.

They have now turned their attention towards a central defensive midfielder with Nigerian star Tochukwu Nnadi being on their radar.