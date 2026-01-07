Kate McShane/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has promised conversations with players lacking game time, stating he understands the life of a footballer.

The newly promoted Black Cats continued their impressive run in the Premier League with the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The draw against Spurs kept Le Bris’ side unbeaten streak going and they are now eighth in the league table.

Sunderland’s recent results are even more impressive given they are missing a number of key players due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Le Bris has shuffled his pack and as a result handed more minutes to the likes of Simon Adingra, Dennis Cirkin and Eliezer Mayenda in recent games.

However, not all players are satisfied with their minutes and Le Bris confirmed that the club will hold conversations with those players after the game against Everton on Saturday.

The Frenchman is sympathetic with the players who have not played much and may need to move on to secure minutes, stressing he understands the life of a footballer.

Star On loan at Niall Huggins Wycombe Wanderers Jenson Seelt Wolfsburg Alan Browne Middlesbrough Adil Aouchiche Aberdeen Milan Aleksic Cracovia Patrick Roberts Birmingham City Nazariy Rusyn Arka Gdynia Luis Semedo Moreirense Sunderland stars out on loan

“Probably after Everton we will have a period to have different conversations with the players because so far it was probably not the best period”, Le Bris, asked about outgoings, said during a press conference (1:44).

“For the players with less game time, they want to play, because this is a normal life of a footballer.

“So, we will see if it’s possible.”

Arthur Masuaku is a player who is seeking a move away from the Stadium of Light this month, due to a lack of first team minutes, as he is keen to play ahead of the World Cup.

In regards to incomings, Le Bris recently stressed that Sunderland will take an opportunistic approach rather than a pre-determined one in this month’s transfer window.

Sunderland were in the mix to sign Brennan Johnson earlier this month, but he snubbed the Black Cats in favour of joining Crystal Palace.

Le Bris will be relishing the chance to welcome stars back from the Africa Cup of Nations later this month.