Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a second bid for Santos’ young left-back Souza, who is awaiting the next steps as the Brazilian club evaluate the offer.

He has identified the left-back position as one needing reinforcement and the search has taken the club to the Brazilian shores.

Santos teenager Souza is a player of interest and the London club have gone a long way in their pursuit of the player.

Their initial bid of €10m was knocked back by Santos, who are looking for more to let go of someone they feel is a top prospect.

Santos have been fully expecting Tottenham to come in with a fresh offer, with Souza keen to make the move to Spurs.

Now, according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, a second bid has indeed gone in and ‘is being analysed’.

Left-back option Destiny Udogie Djed Spence Micky van de Ven Archie Gray Ben Davies Tottenham Hotspur’s left-back options

The proposal is worth a total of €15m to Santos, but that amount is made up with add-ons.

Santos, on their part, want the €15m to be paid to them as a fixed amount, with add-ons added on top of that sum.

The Brazilian giants are also keen to make sure they can include a sell-on clause in the agreement with Spurs.

It now remains to be seen what Santos’ final response to Tottenham’s offer is as they continue to analyse it.

Tottenham are looking to get the deal done to bring Souza in this month, but with talks continuing, may well be wary of another side coming in to try and hijack the deal.

The London club could soon have one option in the full-back position reduced, with Ben Davies drawing attention from French club Nice.

Frank does have a number of players who can operate a left-back, with Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie, Archie Gray, Davies and even Micky van de Ven capable of operating in the role.