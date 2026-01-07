Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Eddie Howe has selected his Newcastle United lineup vs Leeds United for this evening’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park – match preview here.

Newcastle have now won back to back Premier League games, beating Burnley and Crystal Palace, and Howe will be hoping it is the start of some real momentum in the league as the Magpies try to climb the table.

To make it three successive wins they will have to get the better of a Leeds side who have shown it is not easy to get the better of them.

Daniel Farke’s side have put together a spell of seven games unbeaten, drawing five of those matches, to keep the points total ticking over.

With games coming thick and fast, Howe will need to make full use of his squad, but has confirmed he is missing Anthony Elanga.

One former Premier League star has suggested that squad depth is an area in which Newcastle have been found wanting.

Newcastle headed to Elland Road in August and drew 0-0 with Leeds, while at St James’ Park, they have not beaten the Whites since 2013, when both teams met in the EFL Cup.

Leeds managed to win 2-1 at St James’ Park as recently as 2021, when Raphinha and Jack Harrison scored for the visitors.

Nick Pope is in goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Leeds United tonight, while in defence Howe has Lewis Miley, Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall.

Midfield sees Howe go with Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, while leading the attacking threat are Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Nick Woltemade.

If Howe needs to try to influence the match from the touchline then he has options to change his Newcastle United lineup vs Leeds United tonight and they include Yoane Wissa and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Leeds United

Pope, Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Barnes, Gordon, Woltemade

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Trippier, Botman, Wissa, Livramento, J Murphy, Willock, A Murphy, Ramsey