Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans was ‘approached’ by a Saudi Pro League club about a move in this month’s transfer window, but leaving Villa Park is not in his plans.

The Belgium international joined Aston Villa following the end of his contract at Leicester City in 2023 and has made an impact at Villa Park.

He quickly insisted that he made the right choice in joining Aston Villa, despite not playing regularly at the start of his time at the club.

Now Tielemans is a key cog in Unai Emery’s side that have pushed themselves into the Premier League title race.

The 28-year-old played more than 50 all-competition games for the Villans last season and has 117 appearances for them to his name.

Former Villa man Leander Dendoncker namechecked Tielemans last year for his ability to create from the middle of the park.

His contract runs until the summer of 2027, and given his level of performances at Villa Park, it is no surprise that he has transfer interest.

Club Years Anderlecht 2013-2017 Monaco 2017-2019 Leicester City (loan) 2019 Leicester City 2019-2023 Aston Villa 2023- Youri Tielemans’ career history

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, an unnamed Saudi Pro League club approached him to take him to Saudi Arabia in the ongoing transfer window.

However, the Aston Villa star is not willing to leave Villa Park now, as it is not in his current plans to leave the Birmingham-based club.

The Villans, though, will look to stay cautious about Saudi Arabian clubs being in for their star men, as they have lost the likes of Jhon Duran and Moussa Diaby to them.

Last summer, Aston Villa’s other midfield general, in the shape of Amadou Onana, was linked with Al-Nassr regarding a possible move.

Tielemans was also on Turkish club Fenerbahce’s radar last summer, as the Yellow Canaries tried to use Duran to convince the Belgian to make a move.

The 28-year-old will be keen to play regularly and stay in form in what is a World Cup year, with any move away from Aston Villa now potentially risky.