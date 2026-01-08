Carl Recine/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting director Markus Krosche has expressed his delight at the capture of Nottingham Forest attacker Arnuad Kalimuendo, who he has dubbed a ‘clinical finisher’, on loan.

Nottingham Forest confirmed the departure of Kalimuendo to Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan deal for the remainder of the season, with the German side having an option to make the deal permanent.

Kalimuendo, who chose the Tricky Trees ahead of Leeds United, arrived at the City Ground at the start of the season from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

The Frenchman struggled for game time after arrival at Forest, playing only 89 minutes in the Premier League during his five months.

The 23-year old enjoyed more playing time in the Europa League, starting three games and scoring two goals.

He was told to work on his angled runs in behind defenders by one Tricky Trees legend, as the France Under-21 international saw himself below another summer arrival, Igor Jesus, in the pecking order.

Forest started the season with Nuno Espirito Santo in charge and are now on their third permanent manager this season in Sean Dyche, but Kalimuendo failed to establish himself in any of the boss’ lineups.

Striker Chris Wood Igor Jesus Taiwo Awoniyi Arnaud Kalimuendo (loaned out) Nottingham Forest’s strikers

The Paris Saint Germain youth product as a result, has now joined German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, looking for more game time.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting director Krosche is excited by the prospect of the club capturing someone who, in his view, is a ‘clinical finisher’.

Krosche stressed the importance of Kalimuendo’s good character in addition to his footballing abilities.

“He has pace, makes runs behind the defence and is a clinical finisher, and he also works really hard off the ball”, Krosche told Eintracht Frankfurt’s in-house media.

“It was important for us that he was not only a very good fit in terms of the football he plays, but also in terms of his character.

“Arnaud has the ambition to keep developing, and we are confident that he has the environment here to exploit his full potential.”

Kalimuendo will be hopeful of getting playing time in Germany as Eintracht Frankfurt have lost their two strikers, Michy Batshuayi and Jonathan Burkardt to injuries.

Forest meanwhile, have increased the gap above West Ham United in 18th place, to seven points after their much needed 2-1 win over the Hammers on Tuesday.

The Tricky Trees are expected to be busy in the winter window as they look to maintain their Premier League status and qualify for the knockout round in the Europa League.

Dyche will now turn attention towards the FA Cup as Nottingham Forest face Championship side Wrexham on Friday.