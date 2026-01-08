Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has impressed Sevilla, who are ‘exploring options’ to keep hold of him beyond the end of his loan spell in June.

In the summer of 2024, the Magpies paid an eye-watering £20m to fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest to capture the Greek custodian.

Vlachodimos, though, played only one half of football in a full season at Newcastle, as he clocked 45 minutes of total football in the 2024/25 season.

The Premier League outfit were actively looking to offload him in the summer window and La Liga outfit Sevilla loaned him for the entirety of the current season.

However, offloading Vlachodimos did not help the Magpies massively, as they are paying a portion of his wages, even though he is playing for the Spanish club.

Newcastle, though, have reasons to be hopeful regarding his move to Sevilla, as the Greece international has earned the respect of Los Palanganas and their fans.

He is Matias Almeyda’s go-to choice for La Liga games and Vlachodimos has now started 14 league games on the bounce since his move to Spain.

Goalkeeper Nationality Nick Pope English Aaron Ramsdale English John Ruddy English Mark Gillespie English Newcastle United’s current goalkeeper options

Now, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Sevilla are ‘exploring options’ to keep hold of him beyond the end of his loan in the summer.

Vlachodimos is due to head back to St. James’ Park at the end of the current campaign, but Sevilla want to keep hold of him, so impressed have they been.

The Newcastle loan star himself fancies a stay at the La Liga club, following his good start to life in Seville.

Sevilla currently sit eleventh in the La Liga table and Vlachodimos has kept three clean sheets for Almeyda’s side in his 14 appearances.

The 31-year-old custodian’s contract runs until the summer of 2028 at Newcastle, but the Magpies are unlikely to have him in their future plans given the presence of Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope.

Sevilla, though, are not the only club who are keen on him, as his former club Panathinaikos have shown interest in taking him back to Greece.

Newcastle will hope to generate as much as they can for Vlachodimos, who is gaining attention with his performances.