Stu Forster/Getty Images

Real Betis believe a move for Everton forward Beto is currently ‘unfeasible’, despite the Spanish side considering him as an option as they look for a striker.

Beto, who signed from Udinese in 2023 for around £25.8m, was signed as a backup to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who departed on a free transfer last summer.

Despite scoring eight goals in the league last season, Beto was not to be trusted with a starting role, as Everton splurged €35m plus add-ons on Thierno Barry from Villarreal in the summer.

After Barry arrived, it was claimed that Beto had fallen out with boss David Moyes, though that talk was quickly dismissed.

Last summer, Beto was linked with Leeds United and Besiktas, before Atalanta considered bringing the striker back to Italy.

No summer move was forthcoming though, as Beto stayed put, and started Everton’s season opener, their first match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Beto has since been afforded the odd start here and there, but Barry is preferred as the starter, despite Richard Keys expressing doubt about his ability.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

Barry himself has floundered, notching up only three goals so far in his debut season, but Moyes has resisted the option of restoring Beto to a starting role.

At times, Moyes has even deployed Jack Grealish as a false nine, indicating the manager’s thinking.

The situation has unsurprisingly led to Beto being linked with a move again, with suggestions that a move in the January window is a possibility.

A swap deal between Roma and Everton, with Beto and Artem Dovbyk switching clubs, has been mooted as a possibility, while Real Betis have also been credited with an interest separately.

It has now emerged though, that Real Betis consider a move for the striker ‘unfeasible’ in this month’s window, according to Spanish journalist Mateo Gonzalez.

Further, it is suggested that Beto is one amongst a list of eight or nine strikers on Real Betis’ list, with the La Liga club wanting to tailor their incomings based on sales and a need to balance across positions.

Everton are targeting reinforcements in the forward areas and failed to entice Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur, with the Wales international preferring a move to Crystal Palace.

The Toffees are also trying to land Saint-Etienne attacker Zuriko Davitashvili, but the French side seem determined to hold on to the Georgia international.

Moyes will want Beto’s future resolved quickly if he is looking to leave, as an additional attacker he trusts might help push Everton up the table towards the European spots.