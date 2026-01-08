Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton are ‘showing interest’ in Crystal Palace target Zakaria El Ouahdi, who Genk are reluctant to let go during this month’s transfer window.

Toffees boss David Moyes wants to add a right-back in the window, with a lack of options in the position meaning Jake O’Brien has often had to be deployed in the role at points this season.

Even James Garner has had to be played as a right-back on occasion, taking him out of contention for midfield, and Everton are in the market for a specialist.

Genk star El Ouahdi, who can operate as a right-back or further down the right flank, is generating interest in this month’s window.

According to Belgian daily HLN, Everton are ‘showing interest’ in signing him, while Stuttgart and Crystal Palace are also keen, with the Eagles’ interest dating back longer.

The Genk star was not called up for the Africa Cup of Nations by Morocco, but his performances have put a club move on the agenda.

However, Genk are reluctant to let the 24-year-old go in the middle of the season and he is under contract with the Belgian side until the summer of 2028.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

The defender has never played his club football outside Belgium and is likely to be hugely tempted by the prospect of a move to the Premier League, which would offer a substantial rise in wages.

Everton are active in the transfer window this month and were in the mix to sign Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur.

Attack is an area of focus for Moyes and Everton are amongst the clubs keen on a Saint-Etienne attacker who has been shining in France’s Ligue 2 this season.

The Toffees sit in 12th spot in the Premier League standings and Moyes will be plotting a push for a European spot in what is a congested league, if he can land the reinforcements he wants this month.

Everton are only four points off fifth placed Brentford and are next in league action at Aston Villa on 18th January.