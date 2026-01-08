Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic legend Chris Sutton has insisted that he would take Kyogo Furuhashi on loan from Birmingham City, but if he needs convincing about a potential return, the Hoops should look elsewhere.

After three-and-a-half successful years at Celtic Park, where he scored 85 goals in 165 appearances, Kyogo left the club to move to France initially, where he flopped at Rennes, and then to England to join Birmingham City.

Hopes were high that he would make an impact at Birmingham and he was backed by Blues boss Chris Davies, but it has not happened for the Japanese.

Celtic, who have just parted ways with Wilfried Nancy and now have Martin O’Neill back, want to add to the attack as they fight to retain the title.

The Bhoys have often had to rely on Johnny Kenny in attack and now a return to Celtic on loan for Kyogo has been floated as possible.

Bhoys legend Sutton insists he would be fine with seeing Kyogo head back to Celtic this month.

Sutton however does not want Celtic to have to wait around to do a deal, such is their need to get an attacker in through the door.

Competition Goals Scottish Premiership 63 J1 League 42 J2 League 17 Kyogo’s top competitions by goals scored

“I’d take Kyogo back but this can’t rumble on much longer. Either he wants to come back or not”, Sutton wrote on X.

“I loved him at Celtic but he’s had a stinker since he left.

“He owes it to the club to make a quick decision.”

If Kyogo needs convincing about a move back to Glasgow, Sutton feels that is a sign that Celtic should not go ahead with the deal.

“If he needs convincing as being reported then the club should look elsewhere.”

In 25 appearances since joining Birmingham City, Kyogo has found the back of the net just once, disappointing.

O’Neill may well believe he can get Kyogo to turn back the clock at Celtic Park and the hitman does have a record of scoring not far off a goal a game in the Scottish Premiership.