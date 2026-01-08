George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL striker Sam Parkin believes that Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant ‘deserves credit’ for making the changes which have got the Terriers back in form.

Huddersfield appointed Grant at the beginning of the season as they looked to get back up to the Championship.

Grant enjoyed a good start, winning six of his first ten games in League One.

The Terriers only won twice in their next ten matches in the league however, raising questions over Grant’s future at the club and one former star insisting fans expected better.

Grant has overcome the poor form by leading Huddersfield to their current seven game unbeaten run in League One.

Ex-EFL star Parkin noted that Huddersfield’s ongoing unbeaten run has come after Grant switched to a 3-5-2 formation.

He praised Terriers forward Bojan Radulovic for his recent goalscoring run in which the Serbian registered six goal contributions in his last five games, partnering summer arrival Alfie May at the top end.

Game Competition Stockport County (A) League One Rotherham United (H) EFL Trophy Burton Albion (A) League One Huddersfield Town’s next three matches

Parkin applauded Chelsea loanee Leo Castledine for his great season at the Yorkshire club as he leads the goalscoring charts for the Terriers.

The former striker feels that Grant deserves credit for making the changes which have got Huddersfield back in form.

“They have been a 3-5-2 since they went on this unbeaten run”, Parkin said on What The EFL (29:40).

“Radulovic is absolutely on fire, the centre-forward, he has got four goals and two assists in the last five, partnering Alfie May.

“So, they have gone to those two as a combination. May is finding goals harder to come by but he has still notched in this little run.

“Castledine obviously is having an unbelievable time. He has eight goals in ten.

“Him and Harness are playing as two dual eights or tens.

“He [Grant] has reconfigured the side for which he deserves credit for.”

Grant’s 3-5-2 formation has resulted in the superb form for Castledine, whose ball striking technique has been dubbed ‘Frank Lampard-esque’.

The Terriers will be hopeful of keeping Castledine at the Accu Stadium for the remainder of the season as they look for promotion to the Championship.

The Huddersfield hierarchy invested heavily in the summer and Grant has been tipped to need to finish in the playoff spots at the minimum.

They are fourth in the League One table at the moment, but a gap of nine points separates them from the second automatic promotion spot.

Huddersfield visit playoff rivals Stockport County in their next league encounter.