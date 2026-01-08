Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Dutch top flight side NEC Nijmegen want to ‘pull off a stunt’ to win the race for Sani Suleiman, who is of interest to a host of sides including Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur.

Suleiman, on the books at Slovakian side AS Trencin, is a winger with strong upper-body strength and an ability to wriggle out of tight situations, who is capable of playing on either wing.

Still only 19, he leads the charts for teenagers outside Europe’s big five leagues for progressive ball carries per 90 minutes, with 5.54 carries this season.

Ipswich Town’s Sindre Walle Egeli, who FC Nordsjaelland football director Alexander Riget recently claimed he remains a big fan of, ranks ninth on the same list with 4.75 carries per 90.

Suleiman’s exploits have put him on the radar of a host of sides, including Tottenham, who are struggling to hit consistent heights under Thomas Frank.

There has been a marked reliance on Mohammed Kudus as other attackers have blown hot-and-cold, while winger Manor Solomon has been loaned out to Fiorentina after being recalled from Villarreal.

Rangers have steadied the ship with the Danny Rohl appointment, and despite an abysmal start to their season, the Gers are still in the hunt for the Scottish Premiership.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

The Gers saw off Aberdeen earlier this week to build on their Old Firm victory at the weekend, leaving them only three points off leaders Hearts.

While the results have improved, there is still a noticeable lack of quality in the squad, with former top-flight attacker Tam McManus claiming that Rohl does not have a ‘banker’ in his lineup.

Their attackers have been particularly ineffective, with veteran right-back James Tavernier still leading the scoring charts halfway into the season.

Rohl has promised to approach the transfer window on the ‘front foot’, and they have asked about Hacken midfielder Silas Andersen.

Spurs and Rangers have subsequently been on the hunt for a versatile attacker, but one who might be obtained for a reasonable fee.

Suleiman, with whom both clubs have been widely linked, fits the bill, given his age and the fact that he is playing outside one of Europe’s big five leagues.

They may though have to move quickly as NEC want to take him to the Netherlands and are ready to make a big effort to do so, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

NEC are said to be willing to ‘dig deep’ for the Nigerian, with Marcel Boekhoorn financing the deal amidst ‘fierce’ competition.

Knowing how wanted the Trencin man is, NEC are want to ‘pull off a stunt’ to grab him.

Predominantly right-footed, Suleiman’s performances have been more effective when he has been deployed on the left flank.

Suleiman represented his country, Nigeria, at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile, where his side progressed to the Round of 16.

While far from the finished product, Suleiman could prove to be an useful option off the bench, to run at tiring at defences.

Trencin are looking for between €7m and €8m to let him move on during the winter transfer window.