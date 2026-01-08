Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Tochi Chukwuani is the subject of negotiations between Rangers and Sturm Graz, as the Scottish giants try to agree a deal for the midfielder.

Rangers have ramped up their chase for Sturm Graz midfielder Chukwuani, as they look to back Danny Rohl with the new signings he is keen on this month.

The Denmark Under-21 international is a player Rohl is looking to sign and the Gers are trying their best to agree a deal.

According to Sky Sport Austria, ‘negotiations are under way’, as Rangers try to find an agreement based on a fee of €4.6m.

With discussions very firmly on, Chukwuani did not feature as Sturm Graz faced Club Brugge in a friendly at their winter training camp today.

A product of Nordsjaelland’s academy, the midfielder made his senior breakthrough there before moving to Lyngby and then spending two seasons with Austrian champions Sturm Graz, where he has established himself as a key figure and caught the attention of the Ibrox side.

This season, the 22-year-old has made 14 starts and already scored a goal in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Club Years Nordsjaelland 2019-2022 Lyngby 2022-2024 Sturm Graz 2024- Tochi Chukwuani’s career history

Rangers are also currently leading the race for BK Hacken’s Silas Andersen, identifying the midfielder as a top target, while keeping winger Sani Suleiman on their radar this month, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and NEC Nijmegen.

With a former top-flight striker noting that now could be the Scottish Premiership’s most pivotal January window, Rohl’s side, firmly in the title hunt, are keen to strengthen their squad.

Rangers are currently on a four-game winning streak and sit second in the Scottish Premiership table with 41 points, just three behind Hearts, who have a game in hand.

Losing Chukwuani would be a blow for Sturm Graz given his key role in the side, however the Austrians may feel the cash on offer from Rangers is too good to turn down.

The midfielder has another two and a half years left on his contract at the Austrian side.