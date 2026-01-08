Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Sunderland are set to miss out on Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who has now arrived in Turkey for a medical with Fenerbahce.

Guendouzi has been the subject of long-standing interest from Sunderland, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United also having looked closely at the midfielder last summer.

The French international began his career with Lorient, before being signed by Unai Emery for Arsenal as a teenager in 2018, costing a fee in the region of £7m.

He quickly became a key man at Arsenal, living up to Emery’s promise to him.

The midfielder has been shining at Lazio since he joined, initially on loan, in 2023.

Though Guendouzi was said to have been happy at Lazio, the Frenchman desired improved terms on his contract, alerting interested clubs to an opportunity to sign him.

Lazio did manage to keep hold of Guendouzi in the summer, , with the Italians looking to raise cash.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris revealed in November that he was still in contact with Guendouzi, with the pair having previously been together during their time with Lorient.

Fenerbahçe’nin yeni transferi Mattéo Guendouzi’nin İstanbul’daki ilk görüntüleri!pic.twitter.com/Q5XDO8eayJ — Asist Analiz (@asistanaliz) January 8, 2026

The fee Lazio would accept for Guendouzi in January was revealed to be lower than their demand from the summer, as Sunderland were said to be ‘very serious’ about bringing the midfielder, with the Black Cats deprived of a host of players heading to the Africa Cup of Nations

Sunderland were also boosted, as Lazio were said to be ready to ‘sacrifice’ Guendouzi, to facilitate a move for AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce though, in a title battle in the Turkish Super Lig with league leaders Galatasaray, entered the race for Guendouzi, quickly putting in an official bid.

It has proved to be enough, and without any response from Sunderland, Lazio accepted the bid, paving the way for a transfer.

Guendouzi has now arrived in Turkey for a medical, being spotted arriving.

If the medical goes through as expected, Guendouzi will become Fenerbahce’s club record signing.

The Black Cats need to quickly recalibrate their efforts, with Gabriel Sara of Galatasaray said to be of interest to them.

Sunderland slipped to a 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Wednesday, while each of their previous four fixtures ended in draws.

With the Black Cats slowly slipping down the table from earlier lofty positions, new signings might prove to be the key to providing the impetus for Le Bris’ side for maintaining their intensity over the second half of the season.