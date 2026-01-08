Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul has revealed who he would back between the posts, saying he prefers Nick Pope over Aaron Ramsdale as the better option for the Magpies’ number 1.

Newcastle are well-stocked in the goalkeeping department, boasting two England-capped internationals in Pope and Ramsdale, who joined on a season-long loan from Southampton in the summer; Ramsdale turned down Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley.

Pope has been the first-choice ‘keeper under Eddie Howe, featuring in 15 matches for the Magpies and keeping six clean sheets.

However, there were question marks about whether Pope would be able to hold on to the gloves with Ramsdale also at the club.

Ramsdale made his league debut for Newcastle at the start of November, coming on as a 77th-minute substitute for Pope, who had picked up an injury, in a 3-1 defeat to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

With Pope once again sidelined by a groin injury at the start of December, Ramsdale was handed six consecutive league starts but could not find a clean sheet, conceding in each outing.

Now fully fit, Pope has reclaimed his spot between the posts, leaving Ramsdale back on the bench as Howe continues to favour the 33-year-old as his first-choice goalkeeper.

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Krul shared his thoughts on the Magpies’ goalkeeping debate, assessing the performances of Pope and Ramsdale.

Nick Pope Aaron Ramsdale 33 years old 27 years old 10 England caps 5 England caps Height – 6ft 6in Height – 6ft 3in Nick Pope vs Aaron Ramsdale

The Dutch shot-stopper believes that both goalkeepers have quality, but is of the view that Ramsdale has just not taken his chances.

He stressed that as he sees it at the moment, Pope should be starting games ahead of Ramsdale.

Krul, asked about what Newcastle have between the sticks, said on talkSPORT (5:58): “Two great goalkeepers.

“For me, Nick Pope is the better option. I do think so.

“I think as a number two, Ramsdale hasn’t really taken his opportunity this year.

“He played seven games, zero clean sheets.

“Listen, he’s a top England-talented goalkeeper, but Nick Pope is definitely my preferred option.”

Pope, enjoying the rhythm of regular starts, will be keen to catch the eye of England manager Thomas Tuchel and stake his claim for a squad spot with the World Cup on the horizon.

Ramsdale has also been capped by England and would love a World Cup call.