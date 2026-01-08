Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has called Nottingham Forest to ‘find out the price’ to sign former Bologna man Dan Ndoye this month.

Following the departures of Ramon Sosa to Palmeiras and Anthony Elanga to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United earlier this summer, Forest strengthened their wide options by signing Ndoye from Bologna.

The pursuit was not easy and they had to increase their offer after being told a first proposal was too low.

Last season, the Switzerland international scored nine goals and provided six assists in 41 appearances for Bologna, drawing genuine transfer interest from Italian giants Napoli.

Napoli have not forgotten Ndoye though and according to Italian daily Il Mattino (via Area Napoli), Napoli have not completely abandoned hopes of seeing Ndoye in a blue shirt.

Sporting director Manna called Nottingham Forest ‘to find out the price’ of the player this month.

Ndoye had been at the top of Antonio Conte’s wish list during the summer, but the pursuit was shelved as Bologna placed a staggering €40m valuation on him, leading to his move to Nottingham Forest instead.

However, the 25-year-old has yet to make a significant impact in the Premier League, scoring only on his debut in a 3-1 victory over Brentford at the City Ground and registering just one assist across 15 league appearances.

His Europa League form has also not impressed, with one goal in six matches, the strike coming in a 3-2 home defeat to FC Midtjylland in October.

Club Lausanne-Sport Nice FC Basel Bologna Nottingham Forest Clubs Dan Ndoye has played for

It is suggested Nottingham Forest have been clear they will not loan out Ndoye this month.

Instead, Nottingham Forest would be looking to recoup what they paid for Ndoye, which places him beyond Napoli’s financial reach.

Napoli need Nottingham Forest to lower their asking price for the Swiss star if any move is to happen.

Whether a compromise can ultimately be reached between the clubs remains uncertain, leaving Ndoye’s future unclear.

Napoli have also continued to be linked with Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, but it is Juventus putting in a serious tilt at bringing him back to Italy at the moment.