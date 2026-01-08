Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has hailed Watford’s decision to bring back Javi Gracia as one of the club’s best moves in recent years.

Gracia first took charge at Watford in 2018, guiding the Hornets to an eleventh place finish in the Premier League, which is the highest they have finished in the Premier League era.

The Spanish tactician returned to Vicarage Road in October following the dismissal of Paulo Pezzolano, and since his arrival, the Hornets have been in impressive form, currently sitting sixth in the Championship table.

Watford are on a seven-game unbeaten run under the Spaniard, winning five of those matches, most recently securing a 3-0 victory against Birmingham City at Vicarage Road, with Thomas Ince netting a hat-trick.

Parkin weighed in on Watford’s decision to bring back the 55-year-old, noting that for most of this season, and at times last season, fans have been largely satisfied with what they have seen.

The former second-tier hitman also remarked that the fans are getting good value for their money, with plenty of inventive play and promising contributions from the younger squad members.

When asked whether reappointing Gracia was the best decision Watford have made in years, Parkin said on What The EFL (8:40): “Quite possibly, yes.

“It’s unusual that for the majority of this season, and last season to a degree for periods, the fans have been relatively content with what’s been going on the pitch.

Country Spain Greece Russia England Qatar Countries Javi Gracia has managed in

“I think they’re certainly getting value for the money at the moment.

“Best team across the last six games.

“Loads of invention, loads of good young players.”

With the transfer window open, Watford have lost loan star Max Alleyne, a key defender who featured in 17 games for Gracia’s side, after being recalled by Manchester City, leaving gaps to fill.

Watford are not currently planning to dip into the market to replace him.

The Hornets do want to sign a left-back and Bournemouth defender Julio Soler and Manchester United loanee Harry Amass, currently at Sheffield Wednesday, are on their radar.

Parkin has tipped Watford as outsiders for a playoff push, and it remains to be seen which players Gracia can recruit to bolster his squad and mount a serious challenge for promotion.