Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that Whites custodian Lucas Perri has to step up, stressing that the club need better performances from him, but cautioned that the shot-stopper is in his first Premier League campaign.

Perri was snapped up in the summer transfer window last year by Leeds as they looked for a new number 1, with Illan Meslier having fallen out of favour.

The custodian was injured in pre-season, which disrupted his preparations, but was still available for Farke in the season opener against Everton.

He started the season well, as he kept two clean sheets in the first three games, before another injury sidelined him and saw Karl Darlow step up.

Last month, there were questions about the Brazilian’s distribution from the back, and Farke backed Perri for his ability to save, stressing that if he were to be world-class at every aspect, Leeds probably would not have been able to afford him.

In the last few games, however, the 28-year-old has come under more scrutiny, especially after Leeds lost 4-3 against Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

The Whites’ boss acknowledged that Perri has had some bad moments in recent games, as he pointed out that he expected the shot-stopper to make better decisions.

Goalkeeper Nationality Lucas Perri Brazilian Karl Darlow Welsh Alex Cairns English Illan Meslier French Leeds United’s goalkeeping options

He made it clear that the ex-Brazil youth international has to step up, while emphasising that the goalkeepers play a key part for the promoted teams.

Farke though is keen to remind critics that the Brazilian is still adapting to the Premier League and has been interrupted by injury.

“I always like to be honest and open about everything, of course, the last few games Lucas had a few situations where his decision-making was not great or, of course, it was the situation last minute where he could make a save, also against Man U”, Farke told a press conference (8:25).

“I think it is also important not to hide the fact and talk some nonsense anyhow.

“I think the most important thing is to hold the hands up and be self-critical, and I also like to name it how it is, I think he should have done better.

“We must not forget that with Lucas, that of course it is his first season in English football, and regardless of the level that you have played, you always have to adapt a bit to the physicality in the box and also to the intensity in pressing in English football.

“He also arrived relatively late in pre-season, he had an injury during pre-season, and he also had an injury early in the season.

“So of course, difficult, difficult circumstances.

“He is such a nice, nice human being, such a nice guy, everyone wants him to do well. For this position it is important we deliver anyhow, especially for a promoted side, the goalkeeper position is important and he knows that he has to step up.

“We also then need better performances in these positions, he knows he has to improve, yes.”

There could be business done in terms of a goalkeeper at Leeds this month as Meslier is attracting interest and was recently approached by Valencia.

Farke will be looking to see Perri up his performance level, but this weekend’s FA Cup clash against Derby County may well see the German boss give Darlow a run-out.

A good display by the Welshman against the Rams could give Farke a selection headache.