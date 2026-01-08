Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Wolves ‘have no plans’ to cash in on wonderkid Mateus Mane during this month’s transfer window, according to journalist Alex Crook, despite him drawing interest.

The Molineux outfit have had a record-breaking campaign in the Premier League, but not of the sort they would have liked.

The 3-0 weekend victory over West Ham United meant that the league’s longest winless start finally ended, with Wolves coming close to matching Bolton Wanderers record, who won for the first time in the 1902/03 season after 22 games.

They then grabbed a 1-1 draw away at Everton on Wednesday evening and Mane popped up with Wolves’ goal at the Hill Dickinson, to follow up on his strike against the Hammers.

A rare shining light amidst the darkness for Wolves fans has been the emergence of Mane.

Since coming on against Chelsea in the 70th minute in November, Mane has turned in several eye-catching performances.

Mane assisted Tolu Arokodare for Wolves’ equaliser against Arsenal four minutes after coming on, while forcing himself into the starting line-up across his side’s last four games.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

After impressive displays against Liverpool and Manchester United, Mane ran the show against West Ham United, as he not only scored his first senior goal, but also played a key role in the opener, before winning the penalty for the second.

He struck with 69 minutes on the clock on Wednesday, drawing Wolves level at Everton, and they even looked a good bet to win the game as the minutes ticked by.

Mane subsequently has drawn attention from several Premier League clubs, Newcastle United notably amongst them.

While Wolves boss Rob Edwards played down fears of a fire sale this month, it had been suggested that a host of Old Gold players had been made available, with the club seemingly resigned to a Championship campaign next season.

Newcastle, who bid for £55m Jorgen Strand Larsen in the summer, but accepted that Wolves would not sell him on deadline day, are said to be back in for the Norwegian, with a ‘growing sense’ that he will depart during the January window.

Mane too, with his stature in the game exploding since the Chelsea appearance, has found himself on the radar of the Magpies along with his teammate.

It though, has emerged that a sale of Mane will be, under no circumstances, entertained by Wolves during the January window.

Additionally, Mane is thought of as a big part of Wolves’ long-term future, with the club hoping to build a side around the starlet.

Whether those thoughts are realistic given they are set to see a big drop in income with relegation, remains to be seen, especially as bids are sure to come in for Mane eventually.