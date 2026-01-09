Clive Mason/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has backed Celtic linked striker Kyogo Furuhashi to battle through, after a poor first half of the season, indicating towards a St Andrew’s stay.

Blues won 3-2 against Championship leaders Coventry City on Sunday, ending their seven match winless run.

Davies’ side were widely expected to challenge for promotion following another summer of investment, but patchy form and poor results on the road have let them down so far.

Summer arrival Kyogo, who is yet to score in the Championship, has been struggling for form amid Blues’ recent goalscoring issues.

He joined Birmingham from French outfit Rennes, in a deal which was considered a major coup for the newly promoted club.

But things have not gone as expected for Kyogo and despite manager Davies’ backing in October, the Japanese international has failed to register any positive impact.

The striker has been strongly linked with a loan return to his former club Celtic, who are in the market for attacking reinforcements.

Competition Goals Scottish Premiership 63 J1 League 42 J2 League 17 Kyogo’s top competitions by goals scored

Davies though has insisted that there have been no talks over a Celtic move for Kyogo and he fully believes the Japanese will battle on at Birmingham and play himself into form.

“We’ve had no discussions at the moment about anything other than Kyogo giving his best and doing his best for Birmingham City”, Davies was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Kyogo is our player, who has been playing more matches recently than he has done in the last few months.

“Personally, I think he’s going to stay here and potentially battle through whatever comes in front of him.

“Certainly, at this moment in time, Kyogo is an important player in the squad and will continue to be so.”

Kyogo scored over 80 goals during his three-and-a-half-years at Celtic and was instrumental in the Scottish giants winning three consecutive Scottish Premiership titles.

He departed Celtic in January 2025 for Rennes, but left the French side after just six months due to limited game time.

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has stated that he would welcome Kyogo back at Celtic Park, if the forward were to return on a loan deal.

Blues boss Davies recently stressed the importance of his team finishing off the chances they get in games and insisted they will address that area in January.

If Birmingham do bring in more attackers then it remains to be seen if that leads to a departure for Kyogo this month.