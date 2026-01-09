Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Italian Serie A club Sassuolo ‘are considering’ Birmingham City central defender Phil Neumann as someone to bring in during this month’s transfer window.

Blues experienced a record-breaking season last term in League One as they marched on into the Championship.

And following their promotion, they showed ambition in the summer window and signed some key players to strengthen their squad, with another push to go up expected at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham agreed on a pre-contract with defender Neumann last January, when he was playing for German side Hannover 96.

They originally failed with a bid to sign him the previous summer, with Hannover clear they wanted to try to keep him.

Hertha Berlin then tried to push themselves into the mix, but Neumann headed for England.

The 28-year-old defender joined Chris Davies’ side at the start of the current campaign and has become a regular starter alongside captain Christoph Klarer.

The ex-German youth international has featured in 21 all-competition games for Blues, while starting all of them in the process.

Neumann is currently attracting transfer interest in the ongoing winter window, as Italian top-flight club Sassuolo are keen on him, according to Italian journalist Maurizio Russo.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

It has been suggested that the Neroverdi ‘are considering’ the Blues defender as an option they want to bring in to bolster their backline.

Sassuolo’s highly-rated defender Tarik Muharemovic has significant transfer interest from European giants, but their interest in Neumann is not related to the Bosnian’s potential departure.

Birmingham City, though, have lost on-loan Brighton defender Eiran Cashin to fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers and seeing Neumann depart would be a big blow.

Neumann, 28, has been a key player in Davies’ system and Blues are looking to make a push for the playoff spots in the second half of the campaign.

Sassuolo are currently sitting mid-table in the Serie A however and the German could fancy a move to the Italian top-flight, with Birmingham City seven points below the playoffs.

It remains to be seen if the Championship side will be able to keep hold of the Schalke youth product, if the Neroverdi become serious about Neumann’s signature.