Venezia have shut the door on selling Aston Villa and Wolves target Issa Doumbia this month, as they consider the midfielder to be ‘non-transferable’.

Aston Villa are expected to need to do business this month, amid Richard Keys warning that they do not have the squad depth needed to sustain their title challenge.

Wolves, who are struggling, may also want to invest, especially if players leave Molineux amid suggestions a host may be available to depart for the right price.

Both sides have ‘genuine interest’ in Venezia’s midfielder Issa Doumbia, according to Italian journalist Nicola Schira, but the Italian side have made a decision.

Venezia value the midfielder highly as they seek promotion from Serie B this season and they have decided that Doumbia is ‘considered non-transferable’ this month.

The club sit third in the Serie B table and weakening the team by selling Doumbia could put their promotion charge at risk.

Aston Villa and Wolves are not the only English sides to actively rate Doumbia however, with two more clubs on his trail.

Game Minute booked Juve Stabia (A) 45th Cesena (H) 90th Palermo (A) 33rd Issa Doumbia’s Serie B yellow cards this season

Championship pair Leicester City and Southampton, also hold an interest in the 22-year-old.

Despite Venezia’s stance, it is possible that English clubs could still test their resolve by putting a bid in for the Italy Under-21 international this month.

Doumbia, 22, has scored four goals and provided two assists in 19 all-competition games for the Leoni Alati this season, attracting transfer interest with his performances.

His current contract runs until the summer of 2029 at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium, which puts the Serie B outfit in a strong position to demand a big fee for the in-demand midfielder.

Doumbia did play for Venezia during their Serie A campaign last term, as they eased him into action, and remained with the club following their relegation down to Serie B.