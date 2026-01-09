Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Nigel Martyn expects to see a lot of changes in the starting eleven for the Derby County game at the weekend, as Daniel Farke rests players.

The Whites had to play their third game in the space of seven days on Wednesday night, eventually succumbing to a late 4-3 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United.

For some of the starters on Wednesday night such as Jaka Bijol, Pascal Struijk and Brenden Aaronson, it was particularly tough as they have been playing the full 90 minutes on a regular basis.

Now the Whites turn their attention to the FA Cup third round match against Championship side Derby County on Sunday.

Martyn believes that Farke will have to make quite a lot of changes in the team to allow minutes to some of the players, such as Willy Gnonto, to get more minutes.

He stressed that the game will be an opportunity for fringe stars to remind Farke what they can do.

“Definitely [I expect to see a lot of changes in the team for the FA Cup match]”, Martyn said on LUTV (25:12).

“The guys that have played those minutes need a rest and the guys that have been on the bench chomping at a bit to get their opportunity to put their hand up and say ‘you know I am here still Gaffer, you know. You can get me on if needed.’

Result Competition Derby County 0-1 Leeds United Championship Leeds United 2-1 Derby County Championship Derby County 1-3 Leeds United Championship Last three Leeds United-Derby County meetings

“So, lots of them to come in.

“One or two have to go again I guess, but I think it will be a largely changed team at the weekend and hopefully we get the result there.”

The Whites legend admits he is looking for the Premier League quality that Leeds have to shine through and get the side past Derby.

“Premier League players. We have got to go and show Derby that we are better than them”, the 59-year-old added (33.24).

“And deserve to get through to the next round.

“Those players have got to put their hands up and try and force their way into the team and this is an opportunity to do that.

“Obviously, it was a good performance [against Newcastle], so that makes it more difficult, but you know, as a professional, you have got to keep working hard.

“You might do really well in this game, you might not get in for the next, but maybe the one after, somebody has a bad game, you can put your hand up again.”

Despite the loss at Newcastle, Leeds did not lose pace in the relegation battle, as they maintained their eight point lead over West Ham.

Ex-Leeds boss Simon Grayson recently talked up how mentally tough the Whites have been in the relegation battle so far.