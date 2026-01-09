Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest could face a hard time convincing Fenerbahce star Youssef En-Nesyri to move to the City Ground, as the Moroccan ‘does not prefer cold countries’.

The Tricky Trees had a brilliant last season domestically, which propelled them into the Europa League this season.

However, managerial changes and poor form have meant that this term they are looking over their shoulder and trying to stay out of the relegation mire in the Premier League.

Forest recently loaned out summer signing Arnaud Kalimuendo to German club Eintracht Frankfurt for the remainder of the season; the Bundesliga side are delighted to have snapped him up.

Brazilian striker Igor Jesus is very much Sean Dyche’s go-to for the striker position, but he has scored only one league goal so far.

Nottingham Forest have scored only 21 goals in 21 league games and are looking to add a prolific striker as they seek to cement their Premier League status and progress in Europe.

Now, according to Turkish journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu, Forest ‘have included’ Fenerbahce forward En-Nesyri on their list of targets.

Club Country Atletico Malagueno Spain Malaga Spain Leganes Spain Sevilla Spain Youssef En-Nesyri’s former clubs

However, Nottingham Forest will have an obstacle to overcome if they are to land the former Sevilla man, who was tracked by Arsenal and Manchester United just last year.

En-Nesyri ‘does not prefer cold countries’ and Nottingham Forest would have to convince him that England will fit the bill.

How much of a factor that has played in the attacker’s thinking in the past is unclear, but he has regularly been linked with a Premier League move.

West Ham have had a long-standing interest in him, going back to 2021, while Liverpool were also keen at one point.

The 28-year-old has played 77 times for Fenerbahce and has scored 38 goals, while providing eight assists in the process.

His contract runs until the summer of 2029 at Fenerbahce.

It remains to be seen if Forest have other backup plans alongside En-Nesyri, as the Moroccan could be reluctant to make a move to a cold country like England, especially in the winter window.