Rangers boss Danny Rohl has insisted that every member of his squad remains hungry for the next game, as the Gers bid to continue their winning momentum.

The Gers dispatched Aberdeen, without a manager, 2-0 on Tuesday at Ibrox, picking up their fourth win on the trot as they solidified their presence in the Scottish Premiership title race.

A scheduling peculiarity, which arose because both clubs were fulfilling their matchday eleven obligations midweek, will see Rangers play Aberdeen again on Sunday.

Rohl insisted that football is a forward-looking business and that no matter how many games sides have won prior, they always want to win the forthcoming fixture.

The manager also believes that his squad have managed to maintain their desire to perform, without exception.

Rohl told Sky Sports Scotland (1:20): “If you win three games, you want to win four games.

“If you win four games in a row, you want to win five games in a row.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

“This is football.

“It is about results, it is about the next one.

“I feel everyone is hungry, hungry about the next one.

“Let’s keep and try to continue our winning run.”

Rangers, since their loss to Hearts, have inflicted defeats on Motherwell, St Mirren, Celtic and Aberdeen in subsequent fixtures.

Their win at Celtic Park directly led to manager Wilfried Nancy and head of football operations Paul Tisdale losing their jobs, with Martin O’Neill returning in a little over a month.

The Gers have been linked with Sturm Graz midfielder Tochi Chukwuani, with the deal now nearing completion, with Chukwuani not featuring in a friendly for his club.

Rangers are said to be leading the race for BK Hacken’s Silas Andersen, while they face competition for AS Trencin’s Sani Suleiman from NEC Nijmegen and Tottenham Hotspur.

With Connor Barron facing up to three months out with a knee injury he picked up against Aberdeen, it remains to be seen if Rohl changes his January strategy.

Rangers are now a win away from levelling with Hearts on the league charts, an eventuality that would leave the fans on cloud nine after the bleak early months of the season.