Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Everton manager David Moyes has assessed the development of midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, saying he has shown flashes of quality but has yet to find consistency.

In the summer of 2024, the Toffees signed Iroegbunam from fellow Premier League club Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal, with then Everton boss Sean Dyche insisting the move largely went under the radar.

Ahead of last season, he had declared himself ready for the challenge and went on to make 18 appearances in a Toffees shirt, contributing one assist over the course of the league campaign.

This season, Iroegbunam has registered two assists from eleven starts, with his most recent contribution coming in Wednesday’s 1-1 league draw with Wolves at Goodison Park.

Moyes assessed the development of Iroegbunam, highlighting the need for greater consistency in the midfielder’s all-round game.

He feels the 22-year-old has shown flashes of excitement and strong performances, but remains inconsistent at times.

The Scot added that the midfielder is starting to last longer in games, showing progress in adjusting to the demands of Premier League football.

Game Last meeting Aston Villa (A) Everton 0-0 Aston Villa Leeds United (H) Leeds United 1-0 Everton Brighton (A) Everton 2-0 Brighton Everton’s next three Premier League games

Moyes said at a press conference (21:21): “Yes, I think Tim’s improving. I think he still needs to have consistency in his all-round game, really, you know.

“I think he has moments where he’s very exciting and looks good, and then there will be other moments where, you know, he doesn’t do quite so well.

“He’s a relatively young midfield player and still getting used to playing more Premier League games.

“He will have to probably drop out after 60 minutes in some of the games.

“He’s beginning to look as if he can get closer to 90 in most of them, so that’s a step up for him as well.”

The Toffees have enjoyed a strong run this season under Moyes, sitting 12th in the table after 21 matches and just four points off the top five, with the Premier League tightly packed in mid-table.

Everton’s midfield options have been stretched by injuries to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Charly Alcaraz, compounded by Idrissa Gueye being away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The lack of depth opened the door for Iroegbunam, who put together a run of games in December and accumulated valuable minutes as he continues to establish himself under the 62-year-old heading into the remainder of the season.

It remains to be seen whether his performances have been enough to secure him a more regular place in Moyes’ plans moving forward.