Sunderland defender Arthur Masuaku is wanted by Belgian giants Standard Liege and the Black Cats player ‘is open to the idea’.

Looking to add Premier League experience ahead of a campaign back in the top flight, Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris snapped up Masuaku from Turkish club Besiktas.

He put pen to paper to a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light, but has found his game time limited as Sunderland have impressed in the top flight.

Unhappy with his situation at Sunderland, it was suggested in November that Masuaku would be prepared to return to Besiktas.

The defender wants to be playing regularly to be ready for DR Congo’s World Cup playoff tie in March.

Le Bris is open to letting players lacking game time move on from Sunderland this month, if it does not leave the club short of the strength in depth they need.

Now Standard Liege are interested in taking Masuaku to Belgium this month and have put him on their shortlist of targets.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Masuaku ‘is open to the idea’ of joining Standard Liege.

However, there have been no discussions held between Standard Liege and Sunderland on the topic yet.

Standard Liege currently sit in sixth spot in the Belgian Pro League and are keen to do business to strengthen this month.

Masuaku has never played in Belgium, having started his career in France, then headed to Greece with Olympiacos before he signed for West Ham United.

He admitted his excitement when he joined the Hammers as he was relishing the chance to play alongside Dimitri Payet.

The defender could well only have a short-lived second spell in the Premier League though if he seals an exit from Sunderland before the window closes.