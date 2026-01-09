Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Leeds United and Aston Villa ‘are showing particular interest’ in Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi, whose contractual situation means he could be on the move this month.

The Dutch centre-back joined Union Berlin in 2022 on a free transfer from Vitesse Arnhem, with the Germans having fought off interest from Rangers, and has since established himself as a mainstay, making over 115 appearances across all competitions.

He was then looked at just a year later by Premier League side West Ham United.

With Doekhi set to be out of contract at the end of the season and having already indicated he will not extend his stay, Union Berlin are aware that selling him this month will be the only chance to bring in a fee for him.

According to German magazine Kicker, Leeds United and Aston Villa ‘are showing particular interest’ in the 27-year-old, with both Premier League sides tracking his situation closely.

Moving to the Premier League may well be an attractive prospect for the Union Berlin man.

Doekhi has enjoyed a strong Bundesliga campaign under Steffen Baumgart, starting every league fixture and contributing four goals, notably a brace against Bayern Munich, as Union Berlin sit eighth in the table.

He has also made his mark in the German Cup, registering one goal and an assist across three appearances.

Leeds, under Daniel Farke, have shown signs of recovery toward the end of the year and currently sit 16th in the Premier League, eight points clear of the drop zone.

With Farke having moved to a system which needs three centre-backs, he will want to have sufficient depth in the position.

Aston Villa meanwhile have enjoyed a strong run and push themselves into the Premier League title race.

There have been concerns though that they do not have enough depth to sustain the challenge, with Richard Keys using that reason to write them off.

With Union Berlin resigned to losing Doekhi on a free transfer in the summer, Leeds will be aiming to position themselves strongly in the race for his signature, while Aston Villa, where his cousin Lamare Bogarde is currently on the books, could have a family edge in the chase.

It remains to be seen if the Dutchman, who has also interested Crystal Palace and Fulham in the past, will move this month or hold out until the summer.