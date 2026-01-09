Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds United star Sebastiaan Bornauw has been plotting to ‘force a transfer’ away from Elland Road this month, but his strong performances when called upon may now scupper that hope.

The Yorkshire giants were a brilliant defensive force in the Championship last season and made some key defensive additions following their promotion to the top flight.

The likes of Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, James Justin and Bornauw were brought in to bolster the backline to help Leeds stay safe in the Premier League.

And Daniel Farke switching to a back three has placed even more emphasis on his centre-back options, amongst who Bornauw is one.

When the Belgian defender joined the Whites, he admitted that he had been aware of Leeds’ interest for five months before the transfer actually materialised.

However, his time at the Yorkshire club has not seen him rewarded with too much in the way of game time, as he did not make his debut for Leeds until December.

Bornauw started the opening two games of the new year for the Whites, as they held Manchester United and Liverpool to draws in back-to-back games; Joe Rodon suffered an injury, opening up an opportunity.

Rodon though, someone Farke considers his ‘warrior’, came back into the team after he recovered and started against Newcastle United ahead of the former Wolfsburg defender.

Club Anderlecht 1. FC Koln Wolfsburg Leeds United Clubs Sebastiaan Bornauw has played for

With limited game time, Bornauw has been looking to ‘force a transfer’ from Leeds this month, but may have ‘shot himself in the foot’, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.

His fine performances when called upon have made it less likely that Leeds will agree to let the Belgian defender leave Elland Road this month.

Bornauw aimed to make a place for himself in the Belgium national team with his performances at the Whites, but a starting spot is not guaranteed under Farke.

The 26-year-old injury-prone centre-back has not played for Belgium since 2023, and if he fails to clock regular game time in the Premier League, his chances look bleak for the upcoming World Cup.

Leeds, though, have been considering adding a new centre-back, as RB Leipzig’s El Chadaille Bitshiabu has been linked.

It remains to be seen if Leeds will bring in a new defender, which could make a potential January exit path for Bornauw.

The Belgian has interest from German club 1.FC Koln, who he has previously played for, if the Leeds exit door is opened.