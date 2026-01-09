Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

There are no ongoing negotiations between Liverpool and Italian giants Juventus over the services of winger Federico Chiesa, though the Bianconeri have been in touch with the player.

The 28-year-old joined Liverpool from Juventus in the summer of 2024, as the Reds spied a bargain and signed him for just £10m.

Chiesa struggled to establish himself in Arne Slot’s side during his first year in England, injuries playing their part, accumulating limited minutes and making just one Premier League start last season, despite being part of the title-winning squad.

His struggles have continued this season, with the Italian limited to 15 league appearances and a single start, despite some fans feeling he should be given more opportunities.

Throughout his stay at Anfield, Chiesa has been repeatedly linked with a return to Italy, but the 28-year-old was informed that leaving during the summer was not an option, with the Reds not knowing whether they would succeed in their pursuit of Alexander Isak.

He is again being linked with a return to Italy in this month’s transfer window, with Juventus interested in taking him back to Turin.

However, according to journalist Mirko Di Natale, Liverpool and Juventus have yet to have direct contact over a move, with the Italian club communicating only with the winger himself.

As such, there is ‘no negotiation’ between the two sides at present.

This season, Chiesa has registered two goals and one assist in the league, in addition to providing two key assists across his two EFL Cup appearances.

Arrival Transfer fee Alexander Isak €145m Florian Wirtz €125m Hugo Ekitike €95m Milos Kerkez €47m Jeremie Frimpong €40m Giovanni Leoni €31m Freddie Woodman Free Liverpool’s summer signings

With the World Cup approaching, the Italian winger is increasingly open to leaving the Reds mid-season in search of regular playing time.

A move to Turin would see him reunited with his former Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, offering the chance to rack up consistent minutes ahead of the World Cup.

However, with Isak injured and Mohamed Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool boss Slot has reduced options in the forward areas.

As a result, the Reds may be reluctant to let Chiesa leave Anfield now.

It remains to be seen whether a move will be approved during the window if Juventus do come knocking for the star in the coming weeks.