Tottenham Hotspur are now rapidly closing in on the signature of Brazilian prospect Souza as ‘only bureaucratic details remain’ between the north London side and the transfer being agreed.

Souza, who is on the books at Brazilian side Santos, is a player Tottenham want to sign this month and, following the lodging of bids, fully believe they will.

The left-back has long been considered to be a top prospect and Chelsea looked at snapping him up in 2024.

While the trail to Stamford Bridge has since cooled, Souza now looks set to move to the English capital and play in the Premier League for Spurs.

Tottenham appear to be making rapid progress on the deal and, according to Brazilian journalist Andre Hernan, ‘only bureaucratic details remain’ to be sorted out between the two clubs.

The expectation is that Souza will soon be able to undergo a medical with Tottenham and put pen to paper to a contract.

Souza actively wants the move and is excited by the idea of living in London and playing Premier League football.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Tottenham have also sold the project at the club to the Brazilian prospect and will be looking to see him kick on when he joins.

Thomas Frank has Djed Spence and Destiny Udogie as left-back options, while Archie Gray is also able to operate in the role.

Frank has admitted that Gray can handle the left-back position adequately, but stressed he first and foremost regards him as a central midfielder.

For Gray, the arrival of Souza is likely to free him up further to compete only for a spot in midfield.

It is unclear how much Frank will want to involve the Brazilian when he joins, with adapting to the Premier League something he will need to do, but that at the same time as Tottenham needing to get results.

Discontent is growing in north London, with Tottenham sitting a lowly 14th in the Premier League table, while Frank’s former club Brentford have shrugged off his exit and sit in fifth.