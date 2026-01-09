MK Dons boss Paul Warne has expressed his delight at securing Jay Matete from Sunderland, describing the midfielder as a ‘really good athlete’.

Matete has just secured a permanent move to MK Dons from the Stadium of Light after a frustrating campaign, missing out on Regis Le Bris’ Premier League squad, despite earlier indications from a former Sunderland player back in 2022 that he had been settling in well at the club.

The 24-year-old spent the latter half of last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers in League One, helping them to an eighth-place finish, contributing two goals from 21 league appearances.

Matete has racked up more than 100 League One appearances across spells with Bolton, Plymouth Argyle, Oxford United and Fleetwood Town.

He has also experienced Championship football, making six appearances for Sunderland during the 2022/23 season.

Warne highlighted Matete’s qualities and versatility following his arrival, noting that the player performs best from a deep-lying position, operating as a six.

He emphasised that the 24-year-old’s physical presence, athleticism, and goalscoring potential will give the team an added edge, describing him as capable of breaking up opposition attacks while also initiating forward play.

Club Fleetwood Town Grimsby Town Sunderland Plymouth Argyle Oxford United Bolton Wanderers MK Dons Clubs Jay Matete has played for

Warne also acknowledged the competitiveness of the squad’s midfield but stated that Matete is a ‘really good athlete’.

He told MK Dons in-house media: “We tried to sign Jay in the summer, but unfortunately, the stars didn’t align!

“He’s a midfielder that can play in many different positions, but I think his best position is a six.

“I think we need a bit of bite.

“There are times when I don’t think we’ve had enough of a physical presence or a tackle in the middle of the pitch.

“He can break up attacks, but can also start attacks.

“He can get box to box. He’s a really good athlete, and he’s got goals in him!

“I think he’s a really good addition.

“I know our midfield is a really competitive place as it is, but I just want a different sort of chemistry at times, and he will definitely bring us that.”

MK Dons currently sit fifth in League Two, just seven points adrift of leaders Bromley, keeping a title challenge very much alive for Warne’s men.

After a difficult spell at Sunderland, where he struggled for regular minutes and endured back-to-back loan moves, Matete will be looking to get his career back on track.