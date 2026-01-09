Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The chances of West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodriguez moving to Juventus are ‘sharply declining’, with talks at the moment ‘at a standstill’.

The London club are currently in all sorts of trouble, having failed to win any of their last eight Premier League matches.

West Ham currently sit 18th in the league table and one former top-flight star stressed that the Hammers could be playing against the likes of QPR in the upcoming years.

The club hierarchy are ready to throw the kitchen sink at the ongoing transfer window, as they have already bolstered the frontline with two new additions in the shape of Taty Castellanos and Pablo.

They are also looking to add to the engine room of the side, as Zulte Waregem’s Tochukwu Nnadi has significant interest from the club.

Back in the summer window, West Ham only did limited business and suffered a big blow as Mohammed Kudus departed the London Stadium.

Argentine defensive midfielder Rodriguez, who is firmly a bench option for Nuno Espirito Santo, could well be out of the door by the end of this month..

Club River Plate Defensa y Justicia Tijuana Club America Real Betis West Ham United Clubs Guido Rodriguez has played for

Back in November, it was suggested that the experienced midfielder is looking to leave the Hammers, with one of his former sides in the shape of Club America, keen on him.

A move back to Mexico did not happen, but in the winter window, Rodriguez is a ‘hot option’ for Serie A giants Juventus, who are looking for a new defensive midfield star.

However, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, the chances of Rodriguez’s proposed switch to the Old Lady are ‘sharply declining’.

It has been suggested that the situation is currently ‘at a standstill’, as the clubs have not made any progress regarding the deal.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, but there is an option to extend his stay for one more season which lies with West Ham.

Rodriguez has clocked only 252 minutes of game time this term and the possibility of the Hammers taking that option seems unlikely, unless they want to protect their investment.

It remains to be seen if the clubs will make any progress regarding the 31-year-old’s possible transfer in the coming days and weeks.