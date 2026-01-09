Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has revealed his plans for the future of Romaine Mundle, amid Scottish giants Rangers showing interest in signing him this month.

The Black Cats lost 3-0 at Brentford in their last Premier League fixture, a result which has ended their unbeaten streak of five games.

Sunderland are tenth in the league table after 21 games, highlighting their impressive first half of the season on their return to the top flight, but they could still do business this month.

Le Bris has admitted Sunderland will be ‘opportunistic’ in the transfer window, however they are also looking to offload fringe players.

The Frenchman promised recently that he would hold talks with players looking for a Stadium of Light exit.

Mundle, who has only made eight appearances for Sunderland this season, is one such player lacking minutes.

Now Scottish giants Rangers have, according to journalist Keith Downie, registered an interest in signing Mundle, along with his team-mate Dan Neil.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

A loan move to Ibrox might well be in the offing and Le Bris has been clear about Mundle’s situation.

When asked about Mundle’s future, Le Bris confirmed that he will listen to any player who wants more minutes but stressed that Sunderland are the main priority.

The Frenchman outlined that if any player who will not get desired minutes in the second half of the season wishes to leave, Sunderland will then find a club with a good project for him.

He further added the importance of staying open in order to avoid any misunderstandings and to provide clarity.

“The conversation is open for every player who likes minutes. It’s always the case”, Le Bris said during a pre-match press conference (6:15).

“The most important thing is the club project.

“This is the first project, the first idea.

“After that, depending on the situation, if we can expect for the second part of the season, that the player won’t play a lot, it means that you can find a solution, and you have to find another club with a good project as well.

“So I still say that it’s important to stay open, to avoid misunderstandings and if it’s clear for everyone, after that you can move forward.”

Mundle joined Sunderland in February 2024 from Belgian side Standard Liege, and has scored six goals so far.

The Black Cats will look to sort out the future of their out-of-favour players, including left-back Arthur Masuaku, who is seeking more minutes with the World Cup coming up.

French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi was of interest to Sunderland but has now chosen Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

It remains to be seen how Sunderland follow up their successful summer window and whether Mundle and Neil head to Rangers before the window closes.