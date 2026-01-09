Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Nigel Martyn is delighted with the performances of players coming off the bench and believes they are answering Daniel Farke’s call to make an impact.

A remarkable turnaround in form since switching to a back-three formation saw the Whites go on an undefeated run of seven games before falling to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Wednesday in an exhilarating 4-3 encounter.

The run has lifted Leeds out of the Premier League’s relegation zone, placing them 16th in the table with a comfortable eight-point cushion over West Ham United in 18th.

Farke has guided his men to grind out results, with his bench proving decisive in key moments, especially when there have been absences in recent games, with Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu missing at times.

Ao Tanaka’s late strike and Brenden Aaronson’s assist off the bench secured a 3-3 draw with Liverpool at Elland Road, while Willy Gnonto came off the bench to set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Brentford to earn a crucial point.

Martyn praised the impact of the players coming off the bench, noting how they have been making their presence felt with assists and goals in recent games.

He highlighted the significance of the contributions for the team’s progress and remarked that the players have been seizing their moments to signal to the German tactician that they are ready to stake a claim for a starting spot.

Player Goals Dominic Calvert-Lewin 9 Brenden Aaronson 4 Lukas Nmecha 4 Anton Stach 3 Leeds United’s top PL goalscorers this season

He said on LUTV (26:40): “Yes, the bench has been doing really well in recent games, coming on, assisting, and getting goals.

“That’s important going forward.

“You know, they want to get their chance to say to Daniel, ‘I want to start games more than be coming off the bench’, and that’s how you do it by performing when you get the opportunity.”

Leeds appear to be firmly behind Farke following a string of strong results, with one Whites star insisting that the 49-year-old is a very good coach and clear about the type of football he wants the team to play.

The mood at Elland Road has shifted, with a former Leeds boss noting that relegation rivals are struggling while the Whites remain steady.

Farke has emphasised that every player in his squad remains part of his plans, underlining the importance of maintaining a tight-knit group.

As Leeds push to climb further up the table, just four points shy of Bournemouth, it remains to be seen whether changes will be made to the squad now that the transfer window is open.