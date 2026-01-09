Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur believe ‘internally’ that their new proposal to Santos for exciting left-back Souza will meet the expectations of the Brazilian side, with Spurs ‘optimistic’ that the deal can finalised before the January window closes.

Souza made his debut for Santos in 2024, making eight appearances in Brazil’s Serie B as an understudy to Gonzalo Escobar.

After the club secured promotion in the same season, Souza was afforded a more prominent role in the side, going on to make 29 appearances.

Souza has inevitably drawn attention from European clubs, with Chelsea and Barcelona said to have explored a move for the teenager in November 2024.

A lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia was also said to have been on the table for Souza at the same time.

Though nothing came of the links in 2024, Spurs are now keen and looking to make a move to snap up the promising left-sided player.

The position has had recurring issues, as Destiny Udogie remains injury prone while Ben Davies, who can fill in at left-back, is ageing and French side Nice are keen.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Davies, who has made only three appearances for Spurs this season, has his Tottenham contract expiring at the end of the season.

Spurs have solidified their interest in Souza, and tested the waters by submitting a €10m bid, which was immediately rebuffed by Santos, with the suggestion being made that an offer in the region of €12m to €15m will be required to land the left-back.

Tottenham then received encouragement from the player, with Souza said to ‘like the option’ of playing for the north London outfit.

Spurs returned with a second offer, closer to the figure demanded by Santos of €15m, but with the figure made up with add-ons rather than a fixed amount.

Santos were said to be analysing the bid, and it has emerged that ‘internally’ Spurs believe their proposal will be sufficient, according to Brazilian outlet Torcedores.

Tottenham are also said to be ‘optimistic’ that Souza can be unveiled in Spurs colours within the month.

Spurs have already sanctioned a number of outgoings, with Kota Takai loaned out to Borussia Monchengladbach, while Fiorentina can count upon the services of Manor Solomon as they seek to avoid the drop.

Yang Min-hyeok has been loaned out to Coventry City to aid with their promotion bid, while the sale of Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace has swelled Spurs’ coffers by £35m.

Mason Melia has been the sole incoming, but the teenager is seen as one for the future rather than an immediate starter for the first team.

Frank will hope to conclude the business for Souza as soon as possible, with domestic and European campaigns left to tackle in the second half of the season.